Is Ronald Acuña Jr. Single? Meet The MLB Star's New Wife, Maria Laborde!

Ronald Acuña Jr. has taken Major League Baseball by storm since his debut for the Atlanta Braves in 2018.

The 25-year-old Venezuelan outfielder is poised to make a big impact for his team in this year’s MLB playoffs, as the Braves search for their second World Series title in the last three years.

Ronald‘s life away from the baseball diamond is equally as exciting, as the baseball star recently got married!

Ronald and his longtime love Maria Laborde tied the knot in late August after dating for over three years.

On the same day as his wedding, Ronald played in the Braves’ 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game was a memorable one for Ronald, as he hit a grand slam and became the first player in MLB history to have 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases!

Ronald and Maria share two children: a son, Ronald Daniel, born in 2020, and another born in 2022.

Not much is known about Maria outside of her relationship with Ronald, but she has built a platform for herself on Instagram, amassing 100,000 followers on her page.

