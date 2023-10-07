Lindsay Lohan Looks Totally Fetch During Second Day Shooting New 'Mean Girls'-Inspired Project

Lindsay Lohan is spending a second day on the set of her mysterious new Mean Girls-inspired project!

The 37-year-old actress was seen reuniting with former co-stars Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert earlier this week to shoot what some believe is going to be a Pepsi commercial.

She put in a second day of work on the project on Saturday (October 7) in Los Angeles. Were there any new clues to pick up about what’s on the way this time?

Read more about Lindsay Lohan’s second day on set…

During the first day on set Lindsay held a clutch that had “Plastics Club Member, Est 2004″ written across it, a clever reference to the movie. Both Amanda and Lacey were dressed in hot pink, which was one of the signature colors for the Plastics, the popular girl group that they ruled.

Sadly, there were not as many big hints from the newest batch of photos. In them, Lindsay stands under an umbrella and is wearing a silky, blush-colored robe while sipping on a coffee.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the project in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, did you see what Lindsay had to say about doing a proper Mean Girls sequel last year?!

Scroll through all of the new photos of Lindsay Lohan’s day on set in the gallery…