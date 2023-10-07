'Love is Blind' Production Companies Respond to Sexual Assault Lawsuit From Show's Star

The production companies behind Netflix’s hit reality show Love is Blind are responding after they were sued by one of the show’s stars.

Tran Dang, who was supposed to appear on the fifth season of the show, named Kinetic Content and Delirium TV in a lawsuit saying that she was sexually assaulted by her former fiance Thomas Smith while they were filming.

In court documents, Tran detailed being sexually assaulted by Thomas and then “gaslighted” by an assistant producer. She added that “no one had intervened to stop the harassment” as it took place.

She listed other complaints against the production companies, prompting a response.

“We support and stand with victims of sexual assault, but Ms. Dang’s claims against the producers are meritless,” the companies shared in a statement with The Wrap.

They continued, noting, “We document the independent choices of adults who volunteer to participate in a social experiment. Their journey is not scripted, nor is it filmed around the clock. We have no knowledge or control over what occurs in private living spaces when not filming, and participants may choose to end their journey at any time.”

“We take any and all concerns of our participants seriously and prioritize their well-being,” the companies stressed. “Obviously, we cannot address undisclosed concerns, and throughout the time that Ms. Dang was involved in the production of Love is Blind, she never informed the producers of any alleged wrongdoing of any kind. Nor did she choose to end her participation in the experiment. Instead, Ms. Dang continued in the experiment for weeks after the time her lawyers now claim an incident occurred. We deny and will vigorously defend the allegations against us.”

Tran‘s legal team responded, saying, “We have to hold the show producers accountable. We have an ethical duty to our client to do so, but also feel a moral obligation to the next generation of reality show participants.”

