'One Chicago' & Every 'Law & Order' Show Renewed, But 1 Will Have Shortened Season

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire, (aka every Dick Wolf-produced TV show on NBC) were renewed earlier in 2023.

A statement was released, confirming the news at the time.

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” Wolf said in a statement. “All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

It’s presumed that each of the renewed shows will have at least 22 episodes, however one of the hits only received a partial season order, meaning there will only be 13 episodes.

