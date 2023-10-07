Shawn Levy Describes Attending NFL Game With Taylor Swift: 'Unlike Anything I've Ever Seen'

Shawn Levy is reflecting on his experience attending an NFL game with Taylor Swift and friends!

The 55-year-old Free Guy director was one of many celebrity pals who accompanied the 33-year-old “Lavender Haze” singer at the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets game on Sunday night (October 1) at Metlife Stadium.

Taylor‘s appearance followed widespread rumors of her dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Keep reading to find out what Shawn said about the experience…

The media frenzy surrounding Taylor‘s attendance was admittedly a crazy thing to witness for Shawn.

“Taylor is definitely a culture magnet unlike anything I’ve seen,” he told Variety. “It’s almost depressing by the way … I could make 50 more hit movies and shows and I’ll still be known as the guy in the orange suede jacket going to the Chiefs-Jets game with Taylor and others.”

Shawn noted that he and Hugh Jackman were invited to the game by Taylor‘s close friend, Ryan Reynolds.

“It was as simple as, ‘Wait, we can go to an NFL game with our buddies? Let’s do it,’” Shawn, who worked with Hugh and Ryan on the upcoming Marvel film Deadpool 3, said.

Shawn also recognized that cameras would be glued to Taylor‘s suite, and made sure to behave accordingly.

“I think I might have said to Ryan and Blake [Lively] on the ride to the stadium, I’m like, ‘I’ve never been more conscious of being careful of what I say,’ because if you’re going to a football game in a box with Taylor, you pretty much have to assume that you are on camera all the time and they’re capable of slow motion so they can definitely read lips. So, I kept it clean,” he said.

All in all, Shawn called the experience a “very fun night.”

