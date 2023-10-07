Taylor Swift Was Not At Travis Kelce's Birthday Dinner - Details Revealed

Travis Kelce is keeping his 34th birthday celebration lowkey.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end celebrated his October 5 birthday with one of his agents and two teammates, per Entertainment Tonight.

Taylor Swift was notably not present at the Kansas City, Missouri dinner, though she’s cheered on the athlete at his last few games.

The group enjoyed an evening at Kansas City steakhouse Golden Ox. Per an eyewitness, they seemed to be having a good time together.

Travis and his pals reportedly arrived around 8:30 p.m. and they were the last ones out the door. Although they sipped some alcoholic beverages, they did not appear to have any kind of dessert for the occasion.

The NFL star kept it casual for the meal in some sweats, a purple hoodie, and a black cap.

Travis recently made yet another positive comment about all the Taylor romance rumors.