Troye Sivan Talks Going Nude & Showing His Body in Sexy Ways While Promoting His New Album

Troye Sivan is weighing in on his decision to bare his body while promoting his art.

The 28-year-old “Rush” pop star introduced his newest era with a naked thirst trap over the summer before releasing two music videos that also featured his body to varying degrees.

Fans and the media have honed in on his apparent comfort in his own skin and have been asking him about it. Troye took to social media to issue what appears to be his one response to the queries.

“I like my body and i think that makes some people uncomfortable,” Troye wrote in a since-expired Instagram story update on Friday (October 6). “Don’t ask me about this in interviews i don’t wanna talk about it unless i wanna talk about it, which i think is fair.”

Troye‘s album Something To Give Each Other arrives October 13. Get a listen to his latest single “Get Me Started.”