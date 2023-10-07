Who is Clayton Kershaw Dating? Meet the MLB Pitcher's Wife, Ellen, & Their Kids!

Clayton Kershaw is a legend on the baseball diamond, where he has won three Cy Young Awards, an MVP Award, and a World Series ring during his 15-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As a result, the 35-year-old pitcher’s love life has become an interest for many fans, and we’ve got it covered!

Keep reading to learn all about Clayton’s romantic life…

Clayton married his girlfriend of seven years, Ellen Kershaw, in 2010.

The two met in high school and are parents to four children: a daughter, Cali Ann, born in 2015, and sons Charley, born in 2016, Cooper, born in 2020, and Chance, born in 2021.

Clayton and Ellen have engaged in charity work, having founded Kershaw’s Challenge together in 2021. The organization’s website states that it aims to “transform at-risk children and neighborhoods through the benevolence and impact of others.”

The couple also published a book in 2012 titled, Arise: Live Out Your Faith and Dreams on Whatever Field You Find Yourself, to raise funds for an orphanage in Zambia.

As the MLB playoffs, heat up, Clayton will try to help the Dodgers win their second World Series in four years. His family is certain to be cheering him on!

If you haven’t seen, find out everything there is to know about Phillies superstar Bryce Harper‘s family!