Top Stories
Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez - Here's How Much Money He's Getting

Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez - Here's How Much Money He's Getting

'Mean Girls' Reunion Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, &amp; Lacey Chabert Spotted Filming Commercial!

'Mean Girls' Reunion Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, & Lacey Chabert Spotted Filming Commercial!

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Sat, 07 October 2023 at 12:00 pm

Who is Jason Kelce's Wife? Meet Kylie McDevitt & Learn More About Their Relationship!

Who is Jason Kelce's Wife? Meet Kylie McDevitt & Learn More About Their Relationship!

Jason Kelce is one of the most-talked about players in the NFL right now thanks to the media attention surround his brother Travis.

For those who don’t know, Jason is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles and has been playing for the team since 2011.

Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt since 2018 and they have three kids together, including one born earlier this year. She had to bring her OB-GYN to the Super Bowl in case she went into labor there!

Keep reading to find out more…

Kylie revealed in an Instagram post back in November 2015 that she and Jason met on a dating app. She captioned the post, “Thank goodness you swiped right too.”

The couple welcomed their daughter Wyatt in 2019 and their daughter Elliotte in 2021. Baby girl Bennett arrived in February 2023.

Check out the latest update on Travis‘ love life!

Check out some cute photos of the family below…

Just Jared on Facebook
jason kelce wife 01
jason kelce wife 02
jason kelce wife 03
jason kelce wife 04
jason kelce wife 05
jason kelce wife 06
jason kelce wife 07
jason kelce wife 08
jason kelce wife 09
jason kelce wife 10
jason kelce wife 11
jason kelce wife 12
jason kelce wife 13
jason kelce wife 14
jason kelce wife 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Football, Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, nfl, Sports

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr