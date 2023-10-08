4 Contestants Eliminated From 'The Debut: Dream Academy,' 14 Remain!

There’s been another round of eliminations on The Debut: Dream Academy!

HYBE x Geffen Records announced the next four contestants eliminated from their global girl group audition program.

The elimination comes after the show’s second mission, where the focus was to enhance the contestants’ artistry and teamwork beyond basic individual skills.

Mission No. 2 took place in Korea at the notorious Training & Development (T&D) facility. The remaining 18 contestants were split into four groups. Two groups sang and danced to LE SSERAFRIM’s “ANTIFRAGILE,” and the other two groups sang and danced to LE SSERAFIM’s “FEARLESS.”

The performance videos air on HYBE LABEL’s YouTube. After each mission, fans vote via WeVerse and YouTube for their favorite contestants.

In addition, LE SSERAFIM surprised the 18 contestants with a prank where they pretended to film social content for the trainees.

14 contestants remain after Mission No. 2, and 10 will remain after Mission No. 3. The Top 10 contestants will perform at The Live Finale on November 17, where the final members will be unveiled, and the name of the group will be revealed.

Find out who was eliminated, and watch the elimination video…