Top Stories
Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Sun, 08 October 2023 at 8:16 pm

Augustus Prew & Andrea Bang Are Buzzfeed Co-Workers in 'Dear David' Trailer - Watch Now!

Augustus Prew & Andrea Bang Are Buzzfeed Co-Workers in 'Dear David' Trailer - Watch Now!

Augustus Prew is dreaming of a dead child in the trailer for his upcoming movie Dear David.

The 36-year-old stars as comic artist Adam in the new horror film, which is based on the viral Twitter thread by BuzzFeed comic artist Adam Ellis.

Get more info and watch the trailer inside…

Here’s a synopsis: Shortly after comic artist Adam (Prew) responds to Internet trolls, he begins experiencing sleep paralysis — while an empty rocking chair moves in the corner of his apartment. As he chronicles increasingly malevolent occurrences in a series of tweets, Adam begins to believe he is being haunted by the ghost of a dead child named David. Encouraged by his boss to continue the “Dear David” thread, Adam starts to lose his grip on what is online…and what is real.

Andrea Bang, Rene Escobar Jr., Cameron Nicoll and Justin Long also star. John McPhail directs, with a script by Mike Van Waes.

Dear David debuts in theaters THIS Friday (October 13)!
Just Jared on Facebook
augustus prew andrea bang are buzzfeed coworkers in dear david trailer 01
augustus prew andrea bang are buzzfeed coworkers in dear david trailer 02
augustus prew andrea bang are buzzfeed coworkers in dear david trailer 03
augustus prew andrea bang are buzzfeed coworkers in dear david trailer 04
augustus prew andrea bang are buzzfeed coworkers in dear david trailer 05
augustus prew andrea bang are buzzfeed coworkers in dear david trailer 06
augustus prew andrea bang are buzzfeed coworkers in dear david trailer 07
augustus prew andrea bang are buzzfeed coworkers in dear david trailer 08
augustus prew andrea bang are buzzfeed coworkers in dear david trailer 09
augustus prew andrea bang are buzzfeed coworkers in dear david trailer 10
augustus prew andrea bang are buzzfeed coworkers in dear david trailer 11
augustus prew andrea bang are buzzfeed coworkers in dear david trailer 12
augustus prew andrea bang are buzzfeed coworkers in dear david trailer 13
augustus prew andrea bang are buzzfeed coworkers in dear david trailer 14
augustus prew andrea bang are buzzfeed coworkers in dear david trailer 15

Photos: Lionsgate
Posted to: Andrea Bang, Augustus Prew, Cameron Nicoll, Justin Long, Movies, Rene Escobar Jr, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr