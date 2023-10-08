Augustus Prew & Andrea Bang Are Buzzfeed Co-Workers in 'Dear David' Trailer - Watch Now!

Augustus Prew is dreaming of a dead child in the trailer for his upcoming movie Dear David.

The 36-year-old stars as comic artist Adam in the new horror film, which is based on the viral Twitter thread by BuzzFeed comic artist Adam Ellis.

Get more info and watch the trailer inside…

Here’s a synopsis: Shortly after comic artist Adam (Prew) responds to Internet trolls, he begins experiencing sleep paralysis — while an empty rocking chair moves in the corner of his apartment. As he chronicles increasingly malevolent occurrences in a series of tweets, Adam begins to believe he is being haunted by the ghost of a dead child named David. Encouraged by his boss to continue the “Dear David” thread, Adam starts to lose his grip on what is online…and what is real.

Andrea Bang, Rene Escobar Jr., Cameron Nicoll and Justin Long also star. John McPhail directs, with a script by Mike Van Waes.

Dear David debuts in theaters THIS Friday (October 13)!