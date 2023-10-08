Top Stories
Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Sun, 08 October 2023 at 7:30 pm

Charli D'Amelio Reveals Her Honest Thoughts on Boyfriend Landon Barker's Tattoo of Her Eyes

Charli D'Amelio Reveals Her Honest Thoughts on Boyfriend Landon Barker's Tattoo of Her Eyes
  • Charli D’Amelio is addressing boyfriend Landon Barker‘s tattoo of her eyes, and reveals if she really likes his new ink – Just Jared Jr
  • New couple alert?! – Celebitchy
  • Ashlee Simpson is teasing new music! – Popsugar
  • We have a new update on Emily in Paris season four – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr