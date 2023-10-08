Christine Brown Marries David Woolley: One 'Sister Wives' Co-Star in Attendance, Three Skip Wedding

Christine Brown is married!

The 54-year-old Sister Wives star married David Woolley over the weekend in Moab, Utah, People confirmed.

Christine and David announced their engagement in April 2023, two months after going public with their romance.

Christine was married to Sister Wives co-star Kody Brown, with whom she shares six children, before splitting in November of 2021 after more than 25 years together.

Kody, 54, only has one wife remaining after splitting from three wives within one year.

Following Christine‘s wedding, we’re taking a look at which Sister Wives co-stars were in attendance and who skipped the big event.

Click through the slideshow to find out who was at the wedding and who wasn’t…