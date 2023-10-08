David Beckham Reflects on His Headline-Making Buzz Cut in 2000

David Beckham is opening up about his looks over the years.

The 48-year-old soccer star spoke out in his Netflix docuseries Beckham, sharing the dramatic story of what happened behind the scenes when he got a buzz cut in 2000.

“I had a hairdresser at the time called Tyler. I said to him, ‘I’m gonna cut my hair’ and he was like, ‘Are you sure? You really want to do that?,’” he began.

He said his Manchester United Coach Sir Alex Ferguson confronted him about the change ahead of their game against Leicester City in March that year.

“And [Ferguson] said, ‘David take the cap off.’ And I said, ‘No.’”

“Stubbornness,” his coach recalled. “And then I said, ‘Oh well.’”

When David debuted his new buzz cut on the field during the game, the game commenters noted, “the blonde locks have gone” and “the sight of the skinhead will take a bit of getting used to.”

“I never did it to create attention. I’m not that person,” he explained.

“When David Beckham shaved his head, I honestly thought a member of my family had died. Because my phone went off,” James Clarke, a Manchester paparazzi explained. “The panic in people’s voices that this… We haven’t got it documented yet.”

“Literally kids, ‘I want to be David Beckham, I want to shave my head. And schools were having to write in, ‘No shaving of heads,’” he continued.

Wife Victoria Beckham recalled him shaving his head was a moment where he “starts going from a boy to a man.”

“And it’s only natural that you’ll start flexing your muscles right? And don’t all kids rebel against their parents?,” she said, alluding to Sir Alex’s role as a secondary father figure.

