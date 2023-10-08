Top Stories
Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Sun, 08 October 2023 at 12:45 pm

Emma Slater Talks Working With & Competing Against Ex Sasha Farber On 'Dancing With the Stars'

Emma Slater Talks Working With & Competing Against Ex Sasha Farber On 'Dancing With the Stars'

Emma Slater is opening up about still working with ex Sasha Farber on Dancing With the Stars.

The 34-year-old pro dancer filed for divorce earlier this year from her 39-year-old husband, nearly a year after they split up.

In a new interview, Emma dished on how she and Sasha work together and support each other while competing on DWTS following their split.

Check out what she said inside…

On E! News, co-host Keltie Knight said it would be a nightmare to go to work with her ex.

“Oh, that’s not a nightmare at all,” Emma said. “I don’t feel that because we support each other so much. I want the very best for Sasha. I love him and Alyson [Hannigan] together on the show. We support each other, like, very very truly.”

“I’ll help him with his dance and he’ll help with my dances,” she continued. “We do that all as pros together and I don’t feel that competition at all with him.”

Just a couple of months ago, Emma shared that she will be freezing her eggs.

This season of DWTS, Emma is paired up with real estate mogul and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky. See where they landed on the leaderboard last week!
