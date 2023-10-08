Every Drake Studio Album, Ranked (Including 'For All the Dogs')

Drake is a music industry heavyweight, and he’s continued to shatter records with his hit singles and albums for well over a decade now.

Following the release of his 2023 record For All the Dogs, we’re taking a look back and seeing how all of his studio albums fared on Metacritic, which compiles reviews from journalists around the world.

Here’s how their ranking system works: “Creating our proprietary Metascores is a complicated process. We carefully curate a large group of the world’s most respected critics, assign scores to their reviews, and apply a weighted average to summarize the range of their opinions. The result is a single number that captures the essence of critical opinion in one Metascore.”

From his 2009 mixtape So Far Gone up to 2023′s For All the Dogs, here’s how Drake’s albums are ranked…