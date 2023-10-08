Top Stories
Sun, 08 October 2023 at 4:57 pm

Greta Gerwig Reveals She Had to Fight to Keep Another Scene In 'Barbie'

Greta Gerwig Reveals She Had to Fight to Keep Another Scene In 'Barbie'

Greta Gerwig wears a see-through skirt while stepping out for her Screen Talks conversation during the 2023 BFI London Film Festival on Sunday (October 8) held at the BFI Southbank in London.

The 40-year-old actress, writer and director talked with fellow screenwriter Jesse Armstrong about her work during the event, including of course, her most recent hit Barbie.

While talking about the film, Greta revealed another scene that the studio questioned and she had to fight to keep it in.

See what she shared inside…

Greta shared that she was asked in a meeting if Ryan Gosling‘s “I’m Just Ken” dance number was necessary.

“It just said in the script, ‘And then it becomes a dream ballet and they work it out through dance,’” she said, via Variety. “There was a big meeting that was like, ‘Do you need this?’ And I was like, ‘Everything in me needs this.’ They were like, ‘What do you even mean? What is a dream ballet?’ And I was like, ‘A dream ballet? Where do I begin!’”

She also shared that “Singing in the Rain” was one of her inspirations for the sequence.

“I was like, if people can follow that in ‘Singing in the Rain,’ I think we’ll be fine. I think people will know what this is. So that was the big reference point,” Greta shared. “Even though everything felt right to me and was giving me so much joy in the way we were doing it, it was also like, ‘Oh no, this could be just terrible, but now I’m committed.’”

If you missed it, there was another scene in the film that Greta fought to keep in.

RELATED: 8 ‘Barbie’ Deleted Scenes (Including More Weird Barbie & Allan) That We Still Need to See!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of an animated Greta Gerwig at her BFI London Film Festival talk…
