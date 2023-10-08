Idris Elba's 'Pacific Rim' Role Originally Went to Another Actor - Find Out Who!

There’s new casting information about Pacific Rim!

In the 2013 film, directed by Guillermo Del Toro, as a war between humankind and monstrous sea creatures wages on, a former pilot and a trainee are paired up to drive a seemingly obsolete special weapon in a desperate effort to save the world from the apocalypse.

It was just revealed that another actor was ideally the top choice to play the role of Marshal Stacker Pentecost in Pacific Rim, but a deal couldn’t be made, so Idris Elba was cast instead.

Get the details…