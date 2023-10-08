Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Check Out Luis Miguel's Concert at Madison Square Garden in NYC

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny stepping out for the night!

The 27-year-old model and the 29-year-old “Tití Me Preguntó” singer made a quick dash into Madison Square Garden for the Luis Miguel concert on Sunday night (October 8) in New York City.

For their night out, Kendall wore black top and black pants with a red sweater draped over her shoulders while Bad Bunny wore a leather outfit paired with a scarf and baseball hat.

Last week, Bad Bunny was in Miami for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards where he took home seven awards including Artist of the Year for the fourth time!

If you missed it, Gucci recently debuted a new fashion campaign starring Kendall and Bad Bunny! You can check out the photos here.