Michael Chiarello, Celebrity Chef & TV Star, Dies at 61 After Allergic Reaction

Michael Chiarello has sadly died.

The chef, best known for hosting shows on networks like Food Network and PBS and for appearances on shows like Top Chef and Next Iron Chef, passed away at the age of 61 after being treated for “an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock,” in a statement from his Gruppo Chiarello restaurant group, via The Wrap.

He died surrounded by family and friends at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, according to the statement.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael,” his family also said in a statement.

“His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table. As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.”

Michael‘s Easy Entertaining earned him an Emmy in 2005.

Food & Wine Magazine named him Chef of the Year in 1985. He was also recognized by the James Beard Foundation and wrote many cookbooks.

“Chef Michael Chiarello’s passion for food and life will forever be etched in our kitchens and our hearts,” his partners in Gruppo Chiarello said in a statement.

“While we mourn Michael’s passing, we also celebrate his legacy that continues with his restaurants, Bottega, Coqueta (San Francisco and Napa Valley), and Ottimo. In remembrance, we ask that you join us in celebrating his remarkable journey and the incredible impact he had on the world of food, wine, and family by inviting you to share a meal with your family and friends to remind all of us that the bonds forged over a meal are among life’s most precious treasures.”

In lieu of flowers, his family has asked for donations to Meals on Wheels. Our thoughts are with Michael Chiarello‘s loved ones at this difficult time.

