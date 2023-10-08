Netflix Renews 28 TV Shows, Cancels 9 More in 2023, Plus Announces 10 Are Ending

There’s always a lot of renewal and cancellation news at Netflix, and we just found out a HUGE fan favorite is coming to an end.

We’re breaking down every decision Netflix has made this year in a month-by-month breakdown.

So far, the streamer canceled 9 TV shows this year, revealed 10 are ending, and we now have huge updates about the status of Mindhunter and The Witcher. In addition, a large handful of television programs have been renewed!

Keep reading to see the full recap…