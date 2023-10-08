Top Stories
Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Sun, 08 October 2023 at 9:11 am

Netflix Renews 28 TV Shows, Cancels 9 More in 2023, Plus Announces 10 Are Ending

Continue Here »

Netflix Renews 28 TV Shows, Cancels 9 More in 2023, Plus Announces 10 Are Ending

There’s always a lot of renewal and cancellation news at Netflix, and we just found out a HUGE fan favorite is coming to an end.

We’re breaking down every decision Netflix has made this year in a month-by-month breakdown.

So far, the streamer canceled 9 TV shows this year, revealed 10 are ending, and we now have huge updates about the status of Mindhunter and The Witcher. In addition, a large handful of television programs have been renewed!

Keep reading to see the full recap…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: EG, Extended, Netflix, Slideshow, Television, Vikings: Valhalla

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr