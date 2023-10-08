Olivia Rodrigo Will Perform an Intimate One-Off 'Guts' Show in LA This Week!

Olivia Rodrigo is staging a one-off performance!

The 20-year-old “get him back!” singer will perform an intimate GUTS show in downtown Los Angeles this week, American Express announced Sunday (October 8).

The show will be staged for cardholders at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Monday night (October 9).

Tickets for “An Evening With Olivia Rodrigo” are already on-sale for AmEx members here. Tickets are $25 and will benefit Fund 4 Good, the singer’s new nonprofit.

The performance will be filmed and made available to the public as a stream that will go up on her YouTube channel, beginning Tuesday night (October 9) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT through Thursday (October 11).

In addition to performing songs from the album, she will share stories behind the writing of the songs.

AmEx calls it an “immersive concert experience” that will “bring some of Guts most iconic moments to life” with Instagram-ready photo opportunities, including a representation of the “Bad Idea Right?” music video.

