Top Stories
Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Sun, 08 October 2023 at 10:36 am

PBS Renews 8 TV Shows, Announces 3 Are Ending, & 1 Fan Favorite Series Is Awaiting a Decision!

Continue Here »

PBS Renews 8 TV Shows, Announces 3 Are Ending, & 1 Fan Favorite Series Is Awaiting a Decision!

PBS Masterpiece airs some huge fan favorite TV shows, and fans might be curious which TV shows are renewed and which are canceled.

We’re bringing you a full breakdown of every series that has a decision made. Unfortunately, there are a few big shows that have ended this year, and 1 show is still awaiting a decision!

Keep reading for the full recap…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: PBS
Posted to: EG, Extended, PBS, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr