Sun, 08 October 2023 at 10:36 am
PBS Renews 8 TV Shows, Announces 3 Are Ending, & 1 Fan Favorite Series Is Awaiting a Decision!
PBS Masterpiece airs some huge fan favorite TV shows, and fans might be curious which TV shows are renewed and which are canceled.
We’re bringing you a full breakdown of every series that has a decision made. Unfortunately, there are a few big shows that have ended this year, and 1 show is still awaiting a decision!
Keep reading for the full recap…
Just Jared on Facebook