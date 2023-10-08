Top Stories
Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Sun, 08 October 2023 at 9:35 pm

Robert Pattinson Masks Up to Go Grocery Shopping in Los Feliz

Robert Pattinson Masks Up to Go Grocery Shopping in Los Feliz

Robert Pattinson is stocking up.

The 37-year-old The Batman actor stayed safe in a mask as he left Lazy Acres after doing some grocery shopping on Sunday afternoon (October 8) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson

For his outing, Rob kept things casual in an olive-green T-shirt, black shorts, flip-flops, and a baseball hat.

Days before Rob‘s Sunday afternoon outing, his longtime girlfriend Suki Waterhouse shared some very rare comments about their relationship including why she ended a “bout of celibacy” when they first met.

In a recent interview, Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan shared how Rob influenced the movie and revealed why he doesn’t appear in it.

We also compiled a list of all the actors that Rob competed against before landing the role of Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise!
Just Jared on Facebook
robert pattinson masks up to do some grocery shopping 01
robert pattinson masks up to do some grocery shopping 02
robert pattinson masks up to do some grocery shopping 03
robert pattinson masks up to do some grocery shopping 04
robert pattinson masks up to do some grocery shopping 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Robert Pattinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr