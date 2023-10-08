Robert Pattinson Masks Up to Go Grocery Shopping in Los Feliz

Robert Pattinson is stocking up.

The 37-year-old The Batman actor stayed safe in a mask as he left Lazy Acres after doing some grocery shopping on Sunday afternoon (October 8) in Los Feliz, Calif.

For his outing, Rob kept things casual in an olive-green T-shirt, black shorts, flip-flops, and a baseball hat.

Days before Rob‘s Sunday afternoon outing, his longtime girlfriend Suki Waterhouse shared some very rare comments about their relationship including why she ended a “bout of celibacy” when they first met.

In a recent interview, Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan shared how Rob influenced the movie and revealed why he doesn’t appear in it.

We also compiled a list of all the actors that Rob competed against before landing the role of Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise!