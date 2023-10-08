Top Stories
Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Sun, 08 October 2023 at 3:17 pm

Sarah Drew Reunites with 'Grey's Anatomy' Co-Stars on SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

Sarah Drew Reunites with 'Grey's Anatomy' Co-Stars on SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

There was a big Grey’s Anatomy reunion on the picket lines this past week!

Several past and current stars from the long-running hit medical drama attended the SAG-AFTRA picket line to show their continued support for their guild and what they’re fighting for.

Sarah Drew, who played April Kepner on the series, shared several photos and videos with her former co-stars!

Check ‘em out inside…

The actress was joined by the likes of Kelly McCreary, Caterina Scorsone, Kim Raver, James Pickens Jr, Jaicy Elliot, Camilla Luddington, Jason George, Chandra Wilson, Jake Borelli, Niko Terho and Harry Shum Jr.

“We are out and we aren’t backing down!” Sarah captioned a post.

Kim shared photos and videos, writing, “Proud to stand in solidarity on the picket line today with many of our Grey’s cast/crew family and fellow #SAGAFTRA Union members today in front of Warner Brothers! A special shout out to @jasonwinstongeorge, thank you!! 💪💪💪 #hollywoodsbravestandfinest #onedaylongeronedaystronger #unionstrong”

Check out all of the posts of the Grey’s cast this past week below…

If you missed it, these Grey’s Anatomy stars have left the show this year…

There was another Grey’s reunion earlier this year!
