Sharna Burgess Reveals If She'll Have More Kids with Fiancé Brian Austin Green

Are more kids in the plans for Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green‘s future??

The 38-year-old pro dancer and the 50-year-old actor welcomed their first child together last summer, and just a few weeks ago, they announced their engagement!

Brian is also dad to four other children from past relationships.

During a Q&A on her Instagram story on Saturday (October 7), Sharna responded to a question she gets a lot, “Do y’all want anymore kids?”

“This is a daily dm from so many of you,” she said. “Truthfully.. we don’t know. We have a big tribe and while we talk often about adding one more, there isn’t really a decision made.”

“I love being a mother I think more than anything and parenting with Bri is everything I could’ve ever wanted. But having 5 young kids in our home feels both perfect and intimidating,” Sharna continued.

“We joke about our next car being a school bus but we’re not far off of it. And jokes aside I would always want to make sure all the kids feel equal love and attention and I wonder if we have more how do we do that? I need more hours and days so I can give more love and attention,” she concluded. “In the end it all depends on life and how everything is flowing.”

The DWTS season 27 champ shared details about her birth story with her first child Zane.

Sharna flashed her engagement ring at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, not long after announcing she was engaged.