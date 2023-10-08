Taylor Swift Skips the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minnesota Amid Travis Kelce Dating Rumors

Swifties and NFL fans alike have been waiting all day Sunday (October 8) to see if Taylor Swift would show up at the latest Kansas City Chiefs game, but it looks like she’s sitting this one out.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter has made headlines after attending two games to support Travis Kelce amid rampant rumors that the two are dating, even sitting next to his mom Donna Kelce for a game.

However, The Athletic has confirmed she’s not in Minnesota for the game this time around.

“If you were tuning in to the Chiefs-Vikings game to see Taylor Swift, you’ll just have to picture her in your wildest dreams,” they wrote, adding: “She is not in attendance in Minnesota to watch Travis Kelce.”

Donna Kelce is opening up about her son Travis‘ relationship with Taylor Swift. Here’s what she said.

Travis just celebrated his 34th birthday. Find out what he did for the occasion, and whether Taylor was there.

Travis Kelce started this year as one of two famous brothers playing football in the NFL. He went on to win the 2023 Super Bowl with his team the Kansas City Chiefs, making him a very recognizable figure. However, the 34-year-old tight end’s star has only continued to rise. In fact, he’s become a household name in recent weeks amid the romance rumors. Find out what’s happened!

Here’s a full timeline of everything that’s gone down between the two so far.