Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Sun, 08 October 2023 at 10:15 am

Teresa Giudice Claims 'RHONJ' Co-Stars Are Breaking Production Rules

Teresa Giudice is calling out her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates.

The 51-year-old reality TV star spoke out on the most recent episode of her podcast, Namaste B$tches.

During a recent episode, Teresa said her co-stars are violating the terms put into place by production.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I guess everyone knows that we are filming … well I think it’s all over the place, because people are posting cameras,” she said, via Heavy.

In recent weeks, the cast has been seen attending Dolores Catania‘s charity baseball game and Jennifer Fessler’s birthday party.

“They are posting – a lot of people from the cast are posting pictures with the cameras behind them. At least I try to be discreet, and I don’t do that, but other people on my cast want to make sure they put it out there that we are filming,” she explained, adding she’s “old school in everything” she does.

“I follow rules, I really do but when other people break them, then I’m like, ‘F*ck that, man. Why is it okay for them to break it and not me?’ So then I start and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, Teresa is breaking them – and Teresa never breaks the rules’ and I really don’t.”

“I really follow the rules, like I don’t, I don’t break the rules,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is expected to premiere on Bravo sometime in 2024.

Find out which stars are returning for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!
