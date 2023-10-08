Top Stories
Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Top 10 Highest Grossing Concert Films of All Time Revealed

Top 10 Highest Grossing Concert Films of All Time Revealed

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are both about to release concert films centered around their most recent concert tours – The Eras Tour and the Renaissance World Tour!

This isn’t the first time either artist has released a concert film, but their upcoming features are marking quite a record-breaking moment.

Taylor‘s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has recently hit a big milestone already – the movie has grossed $100 million in advanced ticket sales so far!

With this feat, we are taking a look back at some of the highest grossing concert films of all time.

From Michael Jackson to Madonna, Glee and Katy Perry, we’ve round up the ten highest grossing concert film debuts, domestically. There’s even one artist who has TWO movies in the top!

Click inside to see the highest grossing concert movies…

