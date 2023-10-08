Top Stories
Who Is Dallas Cowboy Coach Mike McCarthy's Wife? Meet Jessica!

Who Is Dallas Cowboy Coach Mike McCarthy's Wife? Meet Jessica!

Mike McCarthy is the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Aside from his incredible career, becoming a NFL Coach of the Year and Super Bowl winner, he also has a great support system at home, thanks to his wife Jessica.

Football fans might be curious to know more about the coach’s personal life, and how long he’s been married.

Keep reading to find out more…

Mike McCarthy and Jessica Kress have been married since 2008.

Mike was married previously to his high school sweetheart Christine, and the marriage lasted until 1995. He also has one daughter from that marriage.

He has two more daughters with Jessica, who also has two sons from a previous marriage.

Jessica Kress was born on February 9, 1972. She grew up in Wisconsin, attending the University of Wisconsin. She reportedly began as an elementary school teacher, working very close to the Green Bay stadium, Lambeau Field.

Her first husband was William Kress, the CEO of Green Bay Packaging. Their marriage ended in March of 2005, and a divorce was finalized in the same year.

When she was single again, a friend of hers that also knew Mike McCarthy set them up for a date. By early 2006, the duo was already dating. In March of 2008, they wed. In October of 2008, Gabrielle was born, while in 2011, Isabella was born.

The two have supported various charitable endeavors together, including the Green Bay Police Foundation, and founding their own charitable nonprofit, the McCarthy Family Foundation.

Find out who is the highest-paid player on the Dallas Cowboys.
