Who Is Kirk Cousins' Wife? Get to Know Julie Cousins!

Kirk Cousins will be leading the Minnesota Vikings against the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense today on NFL Sunday (October 8).

We’re taking a moment to highlight his lovely wife Julie Hampton, who he has been married to for nearly 10 years now!

If you happened to watch Quarterback on Netflix, Kirk was one of the quarterbacks highlighted that season and his wife Julie and their sons, Cooper and Turner, were also featured.

Kirk and Julie met while he was quarterback of the Washington Commanders back in 2012. He was drafted that same year, and they were introduced by a mutual friend. Kirk is from the mid-west, while Julie was born and raised in Georgia.

Kirk ended up proposing to Julie the next year at the Capitol Building in Washington, DC!

On Instagram, she wrote, “Kirk proposed to me on ‘America’s Front Porch’ this afternoon! I cannot wait to spend my life with the man of my dreams! Thank you for the support, prayers, and love! We are so excited to see what God has in store for us!”

They ended up getting married on June 28, 2014 in her home state of Georgia.

They since have welcomed two children together: Cooper, who was born in September 2017, and Turner, who was born in March of 2019.

Kirk is a big family man, as noted in Quarterbacks. He takes every Tuesday off from football to spend time with his wife and their two children.

Best of luck in today’s game, Kirk!