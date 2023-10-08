Top Stories
Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Sun, 08 October 2023 at 3:48 pm

Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Wife? Meet Brittany Mahomes, Who He's Been With Since High School!

Patrick Mahomes is the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, but it’s time to take a minute to get to know his longtime love Brittany Matthews!

The 27-year-old Super Bowl winning quarterback started dating Brittany while they were both in high school! They both attended Whitehouse High School together in East Texas.

After high school, they both went to different colleges with Brittany attending University of Texas at Tyler and Patrick attending Texas Tech University. They remained together throughout their time in college.

Since then, they got engaged, then married and now have two children together: Sterling, born in February 2021 and Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, who was born in November 2022.

Brittany was also a college athlete, playing soccer while enrolled!

“I didn’t even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school,” she once told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “However, I ended up coming to UT Tyler to play soccer because it was close to home and I knew a few girls that played here that loved it and told me I need to join the family. So I did, and these last four years have made me fall in love with soccer all over again and want to go on and play professional soccer.”

She has moved on from professional sports and now works doing her own business, Brittany Lynne Fitness.

Brittany is often seen at Chiefs games cheering on Patrick.

Some recent drama between Brittany and Travis Kelce‘s ex girlfriend just recently went down publicly.

