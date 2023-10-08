Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

It’s game day, and fans are curious about whether Taylor Swift will be seen in the audience supporting rumored new beau Travis Kelce again at the latest Kansas City Chiefs game, this time against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chiefs-Vikings NFL game is set to take place on Sunday (October 8) at 4:25 p.m. ET.

After attending the Kansas City Chiefs home game at Arrowhead Stadium after weeks of rumors regarding herself and the Chiefs tight end alongside his mom Donna Kelce, she then appeared at the Chiefs game against the Jets last week amid a star-studded crew.

NFL fans and Swifties alike are now speculating about whether Taylor will make an appearance at other games this season.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke to TMZ earlier this week about the possibility of Taylor attending the game.

“We know All Too Well the positive impact Taylor Swift has on the cities she visits — Minneapolis is no exception,” he said, referring to her two sold-out tour dates in Minneapolis earlier this year on the Eras Tour.

“If Taylor chooses to come back to Minneapolis [sometimes known as Swiftieapolis] this weekend, we’ll be Ready For It. It’s possible she will have to console Travis Kelce after the Vikings beat the Chiefs, but there are plenty of great spots across town for them to go on a date and lift their spirits!”

As of earlier this weekend, resale tickets for this weekend’s game are averaging $100 more than other upcoming games at U.S. Bank Stadium, via FOX9. We’ll find out very soon!

