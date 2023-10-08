Zooey Deschanel Thought Fiancé Jonathan Scott Ghosted Her When They First Started Dating
Zooey Deschanel had a breakup scare early on in her relationship with Jonathan Scott!
In a new interview, the 45-year-old Property Brothers star dished about a time his 43-year-old actress fiancée thought he was ghosting her when they were first starting to date.
“We talked or texted every single day, I think, and still have every day since we’ve met, except for the [time] I went up on a packed trip up into the middle of the Rocky Mountains, where there was no cell service,” Jonathan told People. “She thought I was just blowing her off because I didn’t respond for, what, three days or something?”
After that trip though, she received “the very first text I sent when I came out of the mountains,” he said. “I had recorded a video of a song she sent me and I showed the Rockies and everything. And then we’ve literally talked every day since.”
Just a couple months ago, Jonathan and Zooey got engaged after years of dating!
They were also spotted attending multiple shows together during New York Fashion Week.