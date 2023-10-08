Top Stories
Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Vikings Game in Minneapolis to Support Travis Kelce?

Joey Fatone Reveals What It Would Take for an *NSYNC Tour to Happen

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Beyonce's Major Announcement to the Beckhams Addressing Affair Allegations)

Olivia Wilde Receives Backlash For Commenting on Taylor Swift's Rumored Relationship

Sun, 08 October 2023 at 9:00 pm

Zooey Deschanel Thought Fiancé Jonathan Scott Ghosted Her When They First Started Dating

Zooey Deschanel had a breakup scare early on in her relationship with Jonathan Scott!

In a new interview, the 45-year-old Property Brothers star dished about a time his 43-year-old actress fiancée thought he was ghosting her when they were first starting to date.

“We talked or texted every single day, I think, and still have every day since we’ve met, except for the [time] I went up on a packed trip up into the middle of the Rocky Mountains, where there was no cell service,” Jonathan told People. “She thought I was just blowing her off because I didn’t respond for, what, three days or something?”

After that trip though, she received “the very first text I sent when I came out of the mountains,” he said. “I had recorded a video of a song she sent me and I showed the Rockies and everything. And then we’ve literally talked every day since.”

Just a couple months ago, Jonathan and Zooey got engaged after years of dating!

They were also spotted attending multiple shows together during New York Fashion Week.

Did you know Zooey auditioned for this movie role?!
