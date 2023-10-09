Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2023 at 1:17 pm

Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Reportedly Seen Kissing Maika Monroe & There's a Photo (Report)

Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Reportedly Seen Kissing Maika Monroe & There's a Photo (Report)

While Ariana Grande has moved on with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, it looks like her ex husband Dalton Gomez has reportedly moved on as well.

Reports have emerged that the luxury real estate agent was seen kissing It Follows and Watcher star Maika Monroe at Jumbo’s Clown Room’s in Los Angeles recently…and there’s a photo! Fans believe the photo is of Maika and Dalton, but her face is largely covered. We’re awaiting confirmation at this time.

Keep reading to find out more…

Firstly, if you didn’t see, Ariana and Dalton actually finalized their divorce just last week.

Second, a photo, which was published by TMZ, looks as if Dalton and Maika are passionately kissing. An eyewitness said that they would start making out before briefly stopping to see if anyone was watching. They would then continue to pack on the PDA once satisfied that no one was watching too closely.

Maika was last linked to Stranger Things actor Joe Keery. We last have photos of them together over 3 years ago.

Find out why Ariana and Dalton broke up in the first place.
Photos: Getty
