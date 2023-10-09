Ava Max Reveals Her 10-Minute Beauty Routine - Shop the Products!

Ava Max is sharing her beauty tips and tricks, as well as the products she uses.

The 29-year-old “Sweet But Psycho” superstar opened up in a video for Allure, sharing her 10-minute beauty routine.

During the video, she showcased the various steps in her routine, as well as which products she uses for her best glam on the go.

One product she uses is NARS Sheer Glow, available now at Sephora for $47.

“So I know my skin very well, that I just like use the same thing over and over again. I’ve been using this…for 10 years,” she explained.

She also explained that she prefers to use a sponge for application more than a brush.

“This is buildable. Put it over the eyes just a little, not too much ’cause we don’t want it to be all cakey…we can always add more later,” she instructed.

For concealer, she uses Shape Tape from Tarte Cosmetics in Fair Neutral 12N, available for $31 from Ulta.

She explained that she doesn’t wear a lot of concealer, but she’ll wear more on stage “I think it just stays on better when I sweat. And I’m not a big sweater but when I do sweat, you know it’s not that cute. So Shape Tape I’ve been using for probably the last like couple years,” she said.

Then, she uses e.l.f. powder, as well as an e.l.f. brush.

As for bronzer, she likes to use Natasha Denona’s contour sculpting powder, available from the brand for $27.

For blush, she opts for a Dior blush, available for $40 at Sephora.

Other staples include Mac Lip Pencil in Whirl (available for $16.80), Fenty Beauty‘s Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter ($40 at Sephora) and Pat McGrath Labs’

Mothership VII Eyeshadow Palette, available for $128 at Sephora.

Watch her demonstrate the routine…

