Britney Spears Reveals the Beyonce Song She Wants to Cover With Help From Jay-Z

Britney Spears has been showing a lot of love to Beyonce lately, and now she is teasing the possibility of covering one of her songs.

The 41-year-old Princess of Pop recently shared a video of herself pole dancing to Beyonce‘s “Don’t Hurt Yourself” on Instagram.

She’s continued to highlight Beyonce‘s music in other posts, including one song that she would like to record with some help from Jay-Z.

Head inside to find out what Beyonce song Britney Spears wants to cover…

The song in question is “Daddy Lessons,” which landed on 2016′s Lemonade. With a tinge of country, the track explores Beyonce‘s relationship with her dad Mathew Knowles.

Of course, the relationship between Bey and Mathew is different than what Britney shares with her dad Jamie Spears, but she seems interested in putting her own spin on the number.

On Monday (October 9), Britney shared a video of herself dancing to it alongside a revealing caption.

“So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge … so I guess it’s safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually 🎵 !!! Just need to meet Jay-Z and add a rap to it … what’s up,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Britney has referenced other pop stars on social media. She previously revealed how Shakira has inspired some of her most controversial content on Instagram.

On the topic of Jamie Spears, we recently got some news about him.

Check out Britney Spears’ latest Instagram video below…