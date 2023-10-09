Cailee Spaeny Attends 'Priscilla' Screening at London Film Festival!

Cailee Spaeny dazzles while promoting her new film Priscilla at the 2023 BFI London Film Festival on Monday (October 9).

The 25-year-old actress stars in the titular role in Sofia Coppola‘s film about Priscilla Presley, the wife of Elvis Presley.

At the special presentation event, Cailee posed for photos on the red carpet, including several with producer Lorenzo Mieli and London Film Festival director Kristy Matheson. She then spoke on stage with Lorenzo and Kristy at the screening.

Cailee‘s co-star Jacob Elordi, who portrays Elvis in the film, was not present, however, the two attended the premiere and participated in a Q&A at the New York Film Festival on Friday (October 6).

Priscilla releases in theaters on November 3. The film currently holds a 94% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 47 reviews.

If you haven’t see it yet, watch the new trailer for Priscilla!

