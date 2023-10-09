Chris Young Reveals How Much He Weighs After Losing 66 Pounds, What Food He 'Cannot' Give Up & More

Chris Young is breaking down his body transformation.

The 38-year-old “Young Love & Saturday Nights” country singer has lost 66 pounds since embarking on a weight-loss journey.

In a recent interview, he revealed what changes he made to his diet and lifestyle to start the process. He also said that there was one food he simply “cannot” give up. Chris even shared what he weighed.

Speaking to ET, Chris said that he now weighs 230 pounds.

He explained that he decided to make the changes after a doctor’s appointment. “She was like, ‘You got to do something.’ Like, it was the first time in my life my doctor looked at me and was like, ‘You’re sort of in an unhealthy place right now, all right,’” he explained.

Inspired by his love of performing and wanting to do it as long as possible, Chris decided to dedicate himself. He works with a trainer and does a lot of meal prep. But it was also all about balance.

For instance, he “cannot” give up carbs. “I would be an absolute bear to deal with,” he said. “The people that work with me would be miserable if I went no carb, it would just be awful ’cause I like bread and quesadillas too much, let’s be honest.”

Now that he’s at a new weight, Chris doesn’t feel like he’s “done.”

“It’s something I want to continue doing and I enjoy being at the gym, I enjoy being in the gym with friends and, you know, working out with my trainer. It’s just become a part of my everyday life now,” he said, adding that he is feeling the difference.

