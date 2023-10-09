Top Stories
15 Celebrities That Have Insured Their Body Parts for Millions of Dollars!

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Mon, 09 October 2023 at 10:26 am

Dua Lipa Wipes Her Instagram Page Ahead of Rumored New Music Era Launch!

Dua Lipa is seemingly preparing to return with new music!

The 28-year-old “Dance the Night Away” superstar just wiped her entire Instagram page, and also changed her profile photo to a kaleidoscopic mysterious image.

In addition, the thumbnails of her music videos on YouTube have all been changed to fit the kaleidoscopic aesthetic of her new profile photo.

Keep reading to find out more…

“The next record will still be pop, she says, lest her ‘fans have a meltdown.’ She doesn’t want to ‘alienate’ them, although she’s developing a new sound that may be informed less by the house and disco beats beneath songs like ‘Physical’ and ‘Hallucinate’ than by 1970s-era psychedelia,” the New York Times teased in a recent profile.

“She’s working with a smaller group of songwriting collaborators, supposedly including Kevin Parker of the Australian psych-rock band Tame Impala, a rumor she all but confirms by denying: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’ she says, then looks away and laughs a little.” Find out what else she said!

Her last studio album, Future Nostalgia, was released in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Find out which pop star explained why she just unfollowed Dua Lipa.

