Dwayne Johnson Addresses Backlash to Maui Wildfires Fund With Oprah Winfrey

Dwayne Johnson is speaking out amid backlash.

The 51-year-old wrestler-turned-actor teamed up with Oprah Winfrey to launch the People’s Fund of Maui back at the end of August, and donated $10 million together for the cause.

However, when they asked the public to donate money too, they drew instant backlash for being multi-millionaires, with many people commenting telling them to donate themselves with their funds.

“When we first launched the fund, there was some backlash that came with launching the fund, and I want to address that backlash,” he told his followers on Instagram over the weekend.

“I get it, and I completely understand, and I could have been better. And next time, I will be better.”

He added that he gets that “money ain’t falling out of the sky, and it’s not growing on trees,” and that many Americans are “living paycheck to paycheck” right now.

“I get it. I know what it’s like. I’ve lived paycheck to paycheck. When you are living paycheck to paycheck, the last thing you want to hear is someone asking you for money, especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money.”

“I’ve never launched a fund before, but I’m a quick study,” he added.

“You always tell me the truth — good or bad — I’ll always appreciate and protect that straight talk between us — You have my word to always listen, learn, grow and do better,” he wrote in the caption.

He also supplied a positive update.

“I have some great news, some awesome news actually, that I’m very grateful to share with you guys. The thousands and thousands of survivors, the families, have now, over the past couple of weeks, started to receive their first round of funds. They’re receiving their money, and I gotta tell you, it’s been the most gratifying and moving thing.”

Oprah has also spoken out about the backlash.

