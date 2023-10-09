Top Stories
Find Out Who Ariana Grande's Ex Husband Was Seen Kissing

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Mon, 09 October 2023 at 6:16 pm

ENHYPEN Set List Revealed for U.S. Leg of 2023 'Fate' Tour After L.A. Show

ENHYPEN Set List Revealed for U.S. Leg of 2023 'Fate' Tour After L.A. Show

ENHYPEN kicked off the U.S. leg of their Fate tour over the weekend and we have the full set list from the first show!

The tour launched on Friday (October 6) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

This is the K-Pop group’s second world tour and they are performing 24 songs on the setlist. The tour will stop in five more cities across the U.S. over the next month, including Glendale, Houston, Dallas, Newark, and Chicago.

ENHYPEN’s first stadium show has finally been made complete with our ENGENEs. Words can’t express how happy we are right now. ENGENEs make us feel alive, and we feel nothing but thanks. We will work hard to return to Los Angeles soon. Please look forward to our upcoming album as well,” the group told the crowd in L.A.

Head inside to check out the set list…

Keep scrolling to check out the full set list…
**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. Drunk-Dazed
2. Blockbuster
3. Let Me In (20 Cube)
4. Flicker
5. Fever
6. Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)
7. Blessed-Cursed
8. Attention, please!
9. ParadoXXX Invasion
10. Tamed-Dashed
11. TFW (That Feeling When)
12. Just A Little Bit
13. 10 Months
14. Polaroid Love
14. Shout Out
16. Go Big or Go Home
17. Chaconne
18. Bills
19. Criminal Love
20. Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)
21. Bite Me
22. One in a Billion
23. Karma
24. Go Big or Go Home

Check out the set lists for more artists on tour right now!
Photos: Getty
ENHYPEN, Music, Set LIst

