ENHYPEN Set List Revealed for U.S. Leg of 2023 'Fate' Tour After L.A. Show

ENHYPEN kicked off the U.S. leg of their Fate tour over the weekend and we have the full set list from the first show!

The tour launched on Friday (October 6) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

This is the K-Pop group’s second world tour and they are performing 24 songs on the setlist. The tour will stop in five more cities across the U.S. over the next month, including Glendale, Houston, Dallas, Newark, and Chicago.

“ENHYPEN’s first stadium show has finally been made complete with our ENGENEs. Words can’t express how happy we are right now. ENGENEs make us feel alive, and we feel nothing but thanks. We will work hard to return to Los Angeles soon. Please look forward to our upcoming album as well,” the group told the crowd in L.A.

**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. Drunk-Dazed

2. Blockbuster

3. Let Me In (20 Cube)

4. Flicker

5. Fever

6. Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)

7. Blessed-Cursed

8. Attention, please!

9. ParadoXXX Invasion

10. Tamed-Dashed

11. TFW (That Feeling When)

12. Just A Little Bit

13. 10 Months

14. Polaroid Love

14. Shout Out

16. Go Big or Go Home

17. Chaconne

18. Bills

19. Criminal Love

20. Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)

21. Bite Me

22. One in a Billion

23. Karma

24. Go Big or Go Home

