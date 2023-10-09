Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Photographed Together Again, Rumored to Be Returning From Weekend Getaway!

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were photographed for a second time together, and the rumors are really starting to ramp up.

Last week, the 28-year-old model and 48-year-old actor/director were photographed at dinner together. Fans were curious about the images, especially since Bradley is good friends with Leonardo DiCaprio, who Gigi was linked to on-and-off for a few months.

Now, there are new images of Gigi and Bradley.

Keep reading to find out more…

In this new set of photos, obtained by Page Six, Gigi and Bradley were seen in the same car. He was driving and she was in the passenger’s seat. Page Six seems to think they took a weekend getaway somewhere and arrived back on Saturday (October 7). They did seem to be carrying bags with them, which could mean they were away for multiple days, but there’s zero confirmation on this. TMZ is also reporting that they were on a weekend getaway.

Bradley‘s ex, Irina Shayk, is also seemingly dating someone new. Find out who!