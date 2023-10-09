Top Stories
Find Out Who Ariana Grande's Ex Husband Was Seen Kissing

Find Out Who Ariana Grande's Ex Husband Was Seen Kissing

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Mon, 09 October 2023 at 5:58 pm

Girl Group NiziU to Make Their Korean Debut - Meet the First 3 Members!

Continue Here »

Girl Group NiziU to Make Their Korean Debut - Meet the First 3 Members!

NiziU is heading to South Korea!

The popular Japanese girl group, a joint venture between JYP Entertainment (home of TWICE) and Sony Music Entertainment Japan, is set to make their offical debut in South Korea this month.

The group first made their debut in Japan in 2020 after being formed on the survival show Nizi Project. They’ve since released two No. 1 albums in Japan, as well as several No. 1 singles, including “Step and a Step” and “Take a Picture.”

Three years later, they are now preparing to make their Korean music scene debut on October 30.

On Monday (October 9), NiziU released official introduction videos in Korean for their first three members.

Check them all out…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: J-Pop, K-Pop, Music, NiziU, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr