Girl Group NiziU to Make Their Korean Debut - Meet the First 3 Members!

NiziU is heading to South Korea!

The popular Japanese girl group, a joint venture between JYP Entertainment (home of TWICE) and Sony Music Entertainment Japan, is set to make their offical debut in South Korea this month.

The group first made their debut in Japan in 2020 after being formed on the survival show Nizi Project. They’ve since released two No. 1 albums in Japan, as well as several No. 1 singles, including “Step and a Step” and “Take a Picture.”

Three years later, they are now preparing to make their Korean music scene debut on October 30.

On Monday (October 9), NiziU released official introduction videos in Korean for their first three members.

Check them all out…