Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How She Uses Her Oscar, 1 Celeb Who Left Her Starstruck & More

Gwyneth Paltrow has picked up one Oscar over the course of her career, and it now serves a handy but surprising purpose in her home.

If you forgot, the 51-year-old received her Oscar in 1998 for Shakespeare in Love. She won Best Actress that year!

During a recent “73 Questions” style interview with Vogue, Gwyneth revealed where she is storing her Academy Award more than 20 years later. It serves an unexpected purpose.

The actress also revealed one celebrity who left her starstruck, who she is excited by in Hollywood and what she misses about being the lead in a movie.

Read more about Gwyneth Paltrow…

Gwyneth‘s Oscar is currently being used as a doorstop at her home in the Hamptons. It made a brief cameo as she took the camera on a tour of her backyard and gardens.

“My doorstop. It works perfectly,” she said about the trophy.

Elsewhere in the interview, it was pointed out that Gwyneth hadn’t been the leading role in a movie in almost two decades. What does she miss? “Nothing.”

She also revealed that Jodie Comer is who she was most excited about in Hollywood at the moment. After previously revealing that Meg Ryan left her starstruck, Gwyneth named Oprah Winfrey as another star who amazed her.

If you missed it, she recently weighed in on ex Chris Martin‘s girlfriend Dakota Johnson and her “weird” ski trial.

Press play on Gwyneth Paltrow’s 73 Questions interview below…