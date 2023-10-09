Hailee Steinfeld Travels to London to Cheer on Boyfriend Josh Allen at NFL Game

Taylor Swift wasn’t in the stands cheering on rumored beau Travis Kelce over the weekend. However, another pop star romantically linked to an NFL player did head to London for a game.

Hailee Steinfeld was spotted in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (October 8) cheering on boyfriend and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as his team played the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Read more about Hailee Steinfeld’s trip to support Josh Allen…

Fans on social media spotted Hailee in a photo of Josh‘s friend, Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, which was taken from the stands. The photo, which is going viral on Twitter, identifies Daniel but did not mention Hailee by name.

She only appears in the corner of the frame and is wearing sunglasses. The actress and singer has her hair down in waves and is wearing a red, white and blue top. These are the colors of the Buffalo Bills.

Her trip to London comes a few days after Hailee was spotted hanging out with Josh‘s mom Lavonne. If you were unaware, the couple has been linked since May and were seen kissing while on vacation in Mexico back in July.

Josh addressed the rumors about his love life and being followed by the paparazzi during an interview over the summer.