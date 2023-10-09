Here's Why Taylor Swift & Beyonce's Concert Movies Aren't Eligible for Oscars

Don’t expect to see Beyonce or Taylor Swift on stage at the 2024 Academy Awards to accept the award for Best Documentary Feature… because neither of their films are eligible.

The two singers, who are arguably the biggest music acts in the world right now, are both releasing concert movies this fall to document their incredible world tours.

Taylor‘s movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be hitting theaters on October 13 while Beyonce will drop Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce on December 1.

So, why can’t they receive Oscars even though their movies are going to theaters? Let’s take a look at the rules.

The Academy’s guidelines list that a documentary film is “a theatrically released nonfiction motion picture dealing creatively with cultural, artistic, historical, social, scientific, economic or other subjects. It may be photographed in actual occurrence, or may employ partial reenactment, stock footage, stills, animation, stop-motion or other techniques, as long as the emphasis is on fact and not on fiction.”

There’s a special rule that states, “Works that are essentially promotional or instructional are not eligible, nor are works that are essentially unfiltered records of performances.”

Neither film is eligible due to these rules, but Variety also points out that the deadline to submit a film to be considered for Best Documentary Feature was October 2… and neither film was submitted.

The movies will likely be eligible for the Best Music Film category at the Grammys, though not until 2025 as the cut-off to be eligible in 2024 was September 15.