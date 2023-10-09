Top Stories
Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Mon, 09 October 2023 at 8:28 pm

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid sparked relationship rumors after they’ve been spotted hanging out together several times, and now an insider is peeling back the layers to reveal what is going on!

The 28-year-old model and 48-year-old actor were spotted out for dinner in New York City last week after they were both guests at a star-studded birthday party hosted by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

They were photographed together again, and there has even been some speculation that they went on a trip together.

Is there any truth to the rumors? A source spilled all the tea.

Read more about Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper…

Speaking to People, a source said that “they are having fun” at the moment.

“She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all,” they continued, noting that the model has “had sort of a crush” on the actor.

While things are “super casual” at the moment, the insider mused that it could become more. “[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress,” they said, adding, “They both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute…and there is an attraction.”

They added that there might be another thing bringing them together – Gigi‘s reported interest in acting.

We’ll keep you up to date as we learn more.

Bradley‘s ex, Irina Shayk, is also seemingly dating someone new. Meanwhile, Gigi was recently linked to one of Bradley‘s good friends.

Photos: Getty
