Justin & Hailey Bieber Link Arms, Look So In Love During Breakfast Date in WeHo

Hailey and Justin Bieber looked very loved-up while stepping out for a breakfast date on Monday (October 9) in West Hollywood, California.

The A-list couple walked to Community Goods and had their arms linked as they strolled down the sidewalk.

Justin wore a pair of oversized jeans with a polka dot button-up shirt for their breakfast date. He finished off the look with a green cap, which he wore backwards, sneakers and a necklace with a mushroom on it.

Hailey looked effortlessly cool in black and white, pairing a short skirt with a white button-up, which she left open over a white t-shirt. Her necklace featured a large and stylized “B,” and she also had chunky gold hoops in her ears.

