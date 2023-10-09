Top Stories
Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Olivia Wilde Proves She Is 'Kenough' In Barbie Themed Halloween Costume at Party With Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde Proves She Is 'Kenough' In Barbie Themed Halloween Costume at Party With Jason Sudeikis

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Mon, 09 October 2023 at 6:50 pm

Justin & Hailey Bieber Link Arms, Look So In Love During Breakfast Date in WeHo

Justin & Hailey Bieber Link Arms, Look So In Love During Breakfast Date in WeHo

Hailey and Justin Bieber looked very loved-up while stepping out for a breakfast date on Monday (October 9) in West Hollywood, California.

The A-list couple walked to Community Goods and had their arms linked as they strolled down the sidewalk.

Justin wore a pair of oversized jeans with a polka dot button-up shirt for their breakfast date. He finished off the look with a green cap, which he wore backwards, sneakers and a necklace with a mushroom on it.

Keep reading to find out more…

Hailey looked effortlessly cool in black and white, pairing a short skirt with a white button-up, which she left open over a white t-shirt. Her necklace featured a large and stylized “B,” and she also had chunky gold hoops in her ears.

We saw them out a few weeks ago during a night on the town, and they were joined by an unexpected third person.

Speaking of Justin, did you see that he was recently labeled the “greatest singer on earth” by another celebrity?

Scroll through all of the new photos of Justin and Hailey Bieber in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
justin hailey bieber out 01
justin hailey bieber out 02
justin hailey bieber out 03
justin hailey bieber out 04
justin hailey bieber out 05

Credit: affinitypicture ; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr