Lana Del Rey Says She Donates Tour Money Back to Cities She Performs In

Lana Del Rey is revealing what she does with her money earned from touring!

The 38-year-old “Born to Die” singer just completed her 10-show fall tour on the heels of releasing her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

At her final show in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday (October 5), Lana told fans what she plans to do with the proceeds from ticket sales.

While on stage, Lana revealed that money generated from the tour will be donated back to each city.

In footage shared by fans, Lana said, “I just wanted to say thank you to you and just every city I’ve gone to before this. I also wanted to let you know, for what it’s worth, every ticket, every dollar, it is poured right back into the city.”

The “Summertime Sadness” artist continued, “Because it is not about that for me. I know that sounds cheesy, but I tour because I love it… I don’t need to. I just love it, and we’re all about the places we’ve been to.”

On her recent tour, Lana mostly performed in southern U.S. states, as, in addition to West Virginia, she held concerts in Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

We love to see Lana give back to these communities!

